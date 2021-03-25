Markets
NLY

Annaly Capital Management To Sell Commercial Real Estate Business To Slate Asset For $2.33 Bln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) said that it agreed to sell its Commercial Real Estate business to Slate Asset Management L.P., a global investment and asset management firm focused on real estate, for $2.33 billion.

Annaly expects the transaction to have an immaterial impact on key financial metrics, including book value, core earnings and the company's dividend.

The company plans to use proceeds from the sale to repay its financing facilities related to the commercial real estate assets being sold and to purchase targeted assets in accordance with its capital allocation policy, which may include investments in Agency assets as well as residential and corporate credit assets.

Annaly anticipates maintaining limited exposure to the commercial real estate sector through opportunistic and efficient strategies within the securities portfolio.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular