NLY

Annaly Capital Management Prices Public Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) has priced a public offering of 100 million shares of its common stock for expected gross proceeds of approximately $645 million before deducting estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about May 18, 2022.

Annaly plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to acquire targeted assets under the capital allocation policy, which may include further diversification of its investments in Agency assets as well as residential credit assets. Annaly also plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

