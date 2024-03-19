Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) ended the recent trading session at $19.61, demonstrating a +0.67% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.57% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 4.39% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Annaly Capital Management will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting a 19.75% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $320 million, reflecting a 1544.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating changes of -8.39% and +1259.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Annaly Capital Management boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.58 of its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

