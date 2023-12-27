Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the latest trading day at $20.53, indicating a +0.15% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 15.89% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Annaly Capital Management will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, down 28.09% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $296 million, indicating a 119.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $239 million, indicating changes of -33.18% and -83.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.77.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

