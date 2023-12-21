Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the latest trading day at $20.30, indicating a +1.6% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 12.82% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.64, signifying a 28.09% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $296 million, up 119.11% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and a revenue of $239 million, representing changes of -33.18% and -83.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Annaly Capital Management is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.08. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.7.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 192, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.