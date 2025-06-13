Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) was down 1.54% at $19.18. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.55%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.71, reflecting a 4.41% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $411 million, indicating a 667.36% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion, indicating changes of +6.3% and +492.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.78. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.48.

Investors should also note that NLY has a PEG ratio of 4.29 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

