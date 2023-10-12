Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.78, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.51%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.63%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 11.11% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of Annaly Capital Management will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, down 32.08% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330 million, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $641 million. These totals would mark changes of -30.33% and -56.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Annaly Capital Management is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.79.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 159, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

