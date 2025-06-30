Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $18.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.43% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.2% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.71, showcasing a 4.41% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $411 million, reflecting a 667.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.3% and +492.83%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Annaly Capital Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Annaly Capital Management boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.56.

We can also see that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 4.28. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the REIT and Equity Trust industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, positioning it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

