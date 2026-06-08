Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $20.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.15% lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Annaly Capital Management will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.74, signifying a 1.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $488 million, up 78.62% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.98 per share and a revenue of $1.93 billion, signifying shifts of +2.05% and +69.62%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.55 of its industry.

We can also see that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 6.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.46 as trading concluded yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.