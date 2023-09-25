Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $19.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.86% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330 million, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $641 million, which would represent changes of -30.33% and -56.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.13, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.