Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $20.65, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.61%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 11.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 6.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.1% in that time.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $262 million, down 44.86% from the prior-year quarter.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $911 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.23% and -37.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.77.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

