Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $19.18, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.2% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, down 33.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $271.6 million, down 53.25% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.99% and -16.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.65% lower. Annaly Capital Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.18.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

