Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Annaly Capital Management (NLY) ending at $19.77, denoting a -0.2% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.83% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.07% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.65, showcasing a 19.75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $320 million, up 1544.4% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating changes of -8.39% and +1259.05%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.51% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Annaly Capital Management boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.55 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.61.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

