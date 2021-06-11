Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $9.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.78% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $415.98 million, up 4.31% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +45.82%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.15% higher. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.25, which means NLY is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.