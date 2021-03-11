Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $8.61, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.15%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NLY is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $408.44 million, up 692.31% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.45% and +23.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.72% lower. NLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, NLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.3, which means NLY is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, NLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.04 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

