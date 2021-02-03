Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.36, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 10, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $420.96 million, down 7.31% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.62.

It is also worth noting that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.67 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.