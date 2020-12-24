Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.44, marking a -0.35% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.8% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $420.96 million, down 7.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, which would represent changes of +9% and +31.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.15% higher. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.43.

We can also see that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 6.01 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

