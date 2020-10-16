Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $7.24, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.55%.

NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $345 million, up 126.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +13.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NLY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.64.

It is also worth noting that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.73 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

