Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $6.30, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.84% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.98% higher. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, NLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.05, so we one might conclude that NLY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

