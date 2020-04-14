Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $5.97, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NLY to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.69%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.67% lower within the past month. NLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note NLY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.53.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

