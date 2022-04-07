Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $6.69, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $341 million, down 50.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, which would represent changes of -16.38% and -17.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.53, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.39 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

