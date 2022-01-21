Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $7.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.86% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $357 million, down 17.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.14% lower. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

Meanwhile, NLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

