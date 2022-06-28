Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -1.28%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $6.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 8.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.08%.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $315 million, down 2.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $1.49 billion, which would represent changes of -15.52% and -14.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.42 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.48, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

