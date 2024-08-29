Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves 0.3%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $20.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.67, indicating a 1.52% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $206.5 million, indicating a 555.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.67 per share and a revenue of $472 million, signifying shifts of -6.64% and +523.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.68, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

