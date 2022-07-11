Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $6.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.28% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 7.08% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 16.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $322 million, down 0.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.38% and -11.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.23.

Meanwhile, NLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NLY

