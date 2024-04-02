Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the latest trading day at $19.30, indicating a -0.72% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

The real estate investment trust's shares have seen an increase of 1.62% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of Annaly Capital Management will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.65, reflecting a 19.75% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $320 million, up 1544.4% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.62 per share and a revenue of $1.29 billion, signifying shifts of -8.39% and +1259.05%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Annaly Capital Management boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.41. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.76.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

