Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $7.04, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $341 million, down 50.39% from the prior-year quarter.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.38% and -17.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.71.

Also, we should mention that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

