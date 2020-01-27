Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $9.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.62% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 17.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NLY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.03, so we one might conclude that NLY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.