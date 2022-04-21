Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $6.67, marking a -0.6% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 17.24% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $341 million, down 50.39% from the prior-year quarter.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.38% and -17.46%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.83.

Meanwhile, NLY's PEG ratio is currently 1.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

