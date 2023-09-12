Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $20.07, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.57% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $330 million, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $641 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.33% and -56.37%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.59.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

