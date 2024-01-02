Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $19.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was in sync with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.64, indicating a 28.09% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $296 million, indicating a 119.11% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.23 for its industry.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

