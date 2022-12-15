Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $21.86, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.49%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 7.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $353.69 million, down 2.03% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.05% and -0.36%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.2 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.88.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

