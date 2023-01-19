Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.32%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $353.69 million, down 2.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.07 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.87, so we one might conclude that Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.