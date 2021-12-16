Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.06, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.7%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $368.46 million, down 14.88% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion, which would represent changes of +2.73% and +30.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.22, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

