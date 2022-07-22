Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $6.44, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $322 million, down 0.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.38% and -11.81%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.76.

We can also see that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NLY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.