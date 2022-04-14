Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $6.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 4.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.24%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $341 million, down 50.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $1.43 billion, which would represent changes of -16.38% and -17.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.63, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that NLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

