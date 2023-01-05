Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $21.65, marking a -0.18% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.78% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 22.32% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $353.69 million, down 2.03% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.42, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

