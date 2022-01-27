Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $7.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.79%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $357 million, down 17.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.14% lower. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.64.

Investors should also note that NLY has a PEG ratio of 1.52 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.