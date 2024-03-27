Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Annaly Capital Management (NLY) ending at $19.44, denoting a -1.47% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 4.34% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 3.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.65, indicating a 19.75% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $320 million, up 1544.4% from the year-ago period.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.39% and +1259.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Annaly Capital Management is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.52 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.83.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.