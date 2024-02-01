News & Insights

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

February 01, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.07, changing hands as low as $18.95 per share. Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Annaly Capital Management Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NLY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.5201 per share, with $24.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.17.

