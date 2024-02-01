Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.07, changing hands as low as $18.95 per share. Annaly Capital Management Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NLY's low point in its 52 week range is $14.5201 per share, with $24.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.17.
Also see: Stock Split History
Institutional Holders of EGLT
Institutional Holders of ANV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.