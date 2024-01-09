Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $19.52, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.15% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 7.1% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.64, showcasing a 28.09% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $296 million, up 119.11% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Annaly Capital Management presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.36, so one might conclude that Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

