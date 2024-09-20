Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $20.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

The real estate investment trust's stock has climbed by 4.63% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.52%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $206.5 million, indicating a 555.55% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $472 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.64% and +523.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.2, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.