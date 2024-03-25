Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) reached $20.12, with a +0.8% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.41%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.27%.

Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 5.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Annaly Capital Management in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.65, down 19.75% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $320 million, reflecting a 1544.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.39% and +1259.05%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Annaly Capital Management boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Annaly Capital Management is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.94.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 180, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

