Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $20.66, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 7.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 1.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330 million, up 18.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $641 million. These totals would mark changes of -30.33% and -56.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Annaly Capital Management is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.65.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

