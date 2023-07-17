Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $20.11, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.87% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. On that day, Annaly Capital Management is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $262 million, down 44.86% from the prior-year quarter.

NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $911 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.23% and -37.99%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Annaly Capital Management is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.