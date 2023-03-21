Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $18.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 15.01% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 10.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, down 35.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $271.6 million, down 53.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.46% and -16.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.43% lower. Annaly Capital Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Annaly Capital Management currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.52, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)

