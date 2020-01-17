Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $9.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.52% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLY as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 17.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NLY is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, NLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.94, so we one might conclude that NLY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

