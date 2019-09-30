Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.69% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

NLY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 20% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NLY is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10, which means NLY is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

