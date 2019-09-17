Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $8.75, marking a +0.81% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 3.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NLY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NLY is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.67%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NLY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NLY currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.13, so we one might conclude that NLY is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.