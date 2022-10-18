Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $17.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Annaly Capital Management will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $366.62 million, up 1.13% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.26 per share and revenue of $1.73 billion, which would represent changes of -8.19% and -0.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% lower. Annaly Capital Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Annaly Capital Management has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.98 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.31, which means Annaly Capital Management is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NLY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.